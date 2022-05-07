Heaney (shoulder) has joined the Dodgers in Chicago and will start a throwing progression this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney has been shut down since April 20 due to his shoulder injury, but he'll begin his throwing progression by playing catch this weekend. While the southpaw will still have to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to return to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to throw off flat ground. Tyler Anderson should remain in the starting rotation while Heaney is sidelined.