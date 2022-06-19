The Dodgers reinstated Heaney (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Guardians.

Heaney's return to the rotation following a two-month absence due to a left shoulder injury comes at a convenient time after ace Walker Buehler (elbow) was placed on the IL a week ago with a flexor strain, which could keep him on the shelf until September. With Buehler on the shelf, Heaney looks like he'll have a long leash to shake off any potential rest he may have coming off the shoulder injury. The veteran southpaw was dominant is his first two starts of the season before landing on the shelf and excelled in his third and final rehab outing at Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, striking out nine over five scoreless frames.