Heaney (shoulder) is traveling to join the Dodgers and is a candidate to start Sunday against the Guardians, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Heaney covered five scoreless innings for Double-A Tulsa during his third rehab start on Tuesday, and there's a strong chance his next outing comes in the majors. Assuming he starts Sunday, the 31-year-old could face some workload limitations in his first start back from the injured list.