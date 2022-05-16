Heaney (shoulder) will travel with the Dodgers on their upcoming road trip and may begin throwing bullpen sessions this week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney began his throwing progression last weekend, but he has been limited to playing catch thus far. However, he appears to be progressing toward throwing from a mound, which would be a significant step in his recovery from the shoulder inflammation that his shut him down for nearly a month. Heaney would likely need to go on a rehab assignment before returning to the big club, so he's unlikely to be back before June.