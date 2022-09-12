Heaney (3-2) earned the win during Sunday's 11-2 victory over San Diego, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings.

Heaney fell behind early, surrendering a Jake Cronenworth solo home run in the second inning and an unearned run following an error in the third, but Los Angeles rallied with 11 unanswered runs to put him in line for the victory. The 31-year-old held the opposition under two earned runs for the first time in six turns, though he matched a season-high by issuing three free passes. Heaney carries a 2.84 ERA and 1.07 WHIP into his next start, projected to come next weekend in San Francisco.