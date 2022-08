Heaney is expected to make his next start after exiting Saturday's game against the Royals with a bruise on his left arm, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney exited Saturday's start after three innings due to taking a liner off his arm. However, he appears to have avoided a serious injury and remains in line to make his next start -- currently projected to come next week at Milwaukee. Heaney allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter before his early exit.