Heaney didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 8-3 win against the Padres, allowing three unearned runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Making his third start since returning from a shoulder injury, Heaney permitted a single baserunner through three frames before surrendering three unearned runs on three hits in the fourth following a Gavin Lux error. Heaney has allowed only a single earned run in 12.2 innings since his return, but hasn't received a win as Los Angeles has eased him back into the rotation with no more than 81 pitches and 4.2 innings in any outing. The 31-year-old has allowed seven runs (two earned) in 28 innings across six starts this season, and he lines up to pitch again next weekend in Kansas City.