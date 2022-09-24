Heaney (3-3) took the loss during Friday's 11-0 defeat at the hands of the Cardinals, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Heaney navigated the first two frames unscathed but surrendered a two-run Albert Pujols homer in the third and was yanked after permitting two, two-out baserunners in the fourth --- both of whom came around to score on another Pujols long ball. That's now two subpar starts in four turns this month for the 31-year-old, who's permitted 11 runs in 18 innings during the stretch. Additionally, Heaney's surpassed five innings only once in 11 starts since returning from a shoulder injury in late July. He carries a 3.06 ERA into his next start, tentatively slated to come next weekend against Colorado.