Heaney (shoulder) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney threw 15 pitches during a bullpen session Tuesday, and he doubled his pitch count during Friday's throwing session. The southpaw is expected to throw at least one more bullpen but will likely have a chance to face live hitters soon as long as his next throwing session goes well.
