Heaney pitched 4.1 innings against Minnesota on Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out five. He did not factor in the decision.

Heaney didn't stay in the game long enough to qualify for a victory, but he certainly impressed his new team with 4.1 innings of three-hit ball. The left-hander racked up 15 swinging strikes on just 67 pitches, and per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, Twins batters whiffed on eight of the 19 swings they took against Heaney's modified, sharper breaking ball. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic notes that the veteran hurler threw more breaking balls than fastballs in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday, giving further reason for his fantasy managers to hope that the standout performance was more than just an aberration in a cold and rainy environment in Minnesota. Heaney is expected to make his next start at home against Cincinnati on Sunday.