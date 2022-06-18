Heaney (shoulder) will start Sunday against the Guardians if all goes well following his Friday side session, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Heaney has missed the last two months with shoulder soreness but appears to be ready to go after cruising to a 0.73 ERA and 19:1 K:BB across three rehab starts. He was mentioned as a candidate to start Sunday earlier in the week, and it now looks as though that's the plan barring any setbacks.