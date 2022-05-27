Heaney (shoulder) could face hitters at extended spring training Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Heaney threw three simulated innings Thursday and suffered no setbacks. Sunday would mark the first time that he has faced live hitters since hitting the injured list April 20. While there's no clear timetable for Heaney's return, he appears to be making steady progress.
