Heaney (shoulder) is slated to join the Dodgers on their upcoming road trip and toss a simulated game Tuesday before embarking on a four-inning minor-league rehab assignment, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Heaney tossed a bullpen session Saturday that reportedly went well, and he's next expected to face live hitters in a simulated game. If that goes well, the left-hander could pitch in a minor-league contest by the end of next weekend. Heaney appears on track to return to the major-league club soon after the All-Star break.