Heaney (shoulder) is expected to report to Triple-A Oklahoma City this weekend for a rehab assignment, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heaney threw live batting practice Monday and is now slated to begin a rehab assignment. The left-hander hasn't taken the mound for the Dodgers since mid-April due to left shoulder discomfort, so he could require a couple rehab starts in the minors before rejoining the big-league rotation.