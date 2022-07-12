Heaney (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney threw a live bullpen session Tuesday, clearing the way for him to begin a minor-league rehab assignment. The left-hander is expected to cover 3-to-4 innings Saturday, and it remains to be seen if he'll require another rehab start before rejoining the big-league club. Manager Dave Roberts said Heaney could be limited to about 75 pitches per start upon his return, though it's unclear whether that would be a temporary measure.