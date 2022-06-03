Heaney (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney has been sidelined by a shoulder injury since mid-April but is now in the final stages of his rehab program. The left-hander may require one or two additional rehab outings before returning to the major-league rotation, so he's could be back with the Dodgers in mid-June.
More News
-
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Facing hitters Monday•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Progress continues•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Will increase pitch count Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Tops 30 pitches Monday•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Heaney: Throws bullpen session•