Heaney (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney has been sidelined by a shoulder injury since mid-April but is now in the final stages of his rehab program. The left-hander may require one or two additional rehab outings before returning to the major-league rotation, so he's could be back with the Dodgers in mid-June.