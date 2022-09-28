Manager Dave Roberts said Heaney is likely to follow a yet-to-be named opener Thursday against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Heaney has started in all 14 of his appearances for the Dodgers this season, but he'll follow an opener Thursday in preparation of his potential role for the playoffs. The left-hander has a 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 97:18 K:BB across 64.2 innings this season, though it appears he's behind Clayton Kershaw, Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin (forearm) in the pecking order for the postseason rotation.