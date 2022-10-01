Heaney is slated to pitch behind starter Julio Urias during Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

The left-hander served as a primary pitcher Thursday against the Padres and earned the win by allowing three hits and a walk while striking out six over four scoreless innings. Manager Dave Roberts hopes that Urias and Heaney will be able to handle the entire game Tuesday, so each pitcher should have a sizable workload as long as they can limit the Rockies' offensive production.