Manager Dave Roberts said Heaney (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Nationals, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old has made only one start in the majors since mid-June, but he's poised to rejoin Los Angeles' rotation this weekend versus Washington. Heaney covered five innings during his final rehab start last Thursday, and Roberts previously indicated the left-hander could be limited to about 75 pitches per start, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.