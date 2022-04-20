The Dodgers placed Heaney on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left shoulder discomfort.
The Dodgers haven't provided any information regarding the extent of Heaney's injury, but anything shoulder-related is obviously an unwelcome sight for a pitcher. The injury comes after Heaney had looked dominant over his first two starts with the Dodgers, turning in a 0.68 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB across 10.1 scoreless innings. Southpaw Tyler Anderson could be the Dodgers' top choice to enter the rotation when the team next requires a fifth starter to replace Heaney.
