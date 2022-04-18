Heaney (1-0) registered the win during Sunday's 9-1 victory over Cincinnati, allowing three walks and a hit with 11 strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Heaney overpowered a rebuilding Reds team while putting his strikeout upside on full display, scattering four baserunners across six easy innings while staying under 90 pitches. The 30-year-old has yet to surrender an earned run through 10.1 innings while placing among the league leaders with 16 strikeouts. He's currently slated to pitch Saturday in San Diego for his next start.