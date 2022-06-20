Heaney (shoulder) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings, taking a no-decision versus the Guardians on Sunday.

Heaney threw 77 pitches (51 strikes) in his first major-league game since April 17. He limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly after an error in the second inning and an Oscar Gonzalez solo home run in the sixth. It's encouraging to see Heaney find some success quickly in his return -- he's posted a 0.59 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 15.1 innings in three starts this year. He'll be tasked with providing quality performances in the absence of Walker Buehler (elbow). Heaney is projected for a road start in Atlanta next weekend.