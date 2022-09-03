Heaney will start Monday against the Giants, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney doesn't have the best health track record, so when it was announced that he was no longer the scheduled starter Sunday against the Padres, it looked potentially concerning. As it turns out, the Dodgers simply wanted to give their rotation some extra rest, so Ryan Pepiot will be called up to start Sunday while Heaney and the rest of the rotation gets pushed back a day.
