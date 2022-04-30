Heaney (shoulder) hasn't picked up a baseball since going on the injured list April 20, the Associated Press reports.

Heaney was shut down with shoulder inflammation following his last start and doesn't appear close to a return. This report coincides with manager Dave Roberts' comments earlier this week that the left-hander's recovery will be a "slow process" and that the club will be taking a "pretty conservative" approach to his injury, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. Tyler Anderson should continue to fill Heaney's spot in the rotation while the latter remains out.