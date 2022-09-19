Heaney allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight over four scoreless innings versus the Giants on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Heaney threw just 65 pitches (44 strikes) in the outing, which was his shortest since Aug. 13. Despite the short start, he was able to tally eight strikes for the fifth time in his last six starts, and he kept runs off the board for the first time since July 27. The southpaw now has a 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 92:16 K:BB through 61 innings across 13 starts this season. He's projected for a home start versus the Cardinals next week.