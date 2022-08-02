Heaney allowed a run on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out seven in four innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

Heaney had a sloppy first inning, walking in a run before settling down for the rest of his short start. He exited after 74 pitches (55 strikes), making little progress in stretching out after a 71-pitch outing last Wednesday. The southpaw has recorded at least seven strikeouts in three of his five starts this year, and he's yet to allow more than one earned run. For the season, he has a 0.77 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB through 23.1 innings. Heaney is projected for a tough home start versus the Padres this weekend.