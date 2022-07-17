Heaney (shoulder) tossed 2.2 innings in a rehab appearance with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two batters.

Heaney logged his first game action since June 19 and looked rusty in the minor-league start. He served up a pair of home runs in 2.2 frames after allowing just one long ball across 15.1 innings with the Dodgers this season. The left-hander is working his way back from a shoulder issue and is expected to make at least one more rehab start, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.