Heaney (4-4) took the loss during Tuesday's 5-2 defeat at the hands of the Rockies, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven in four relief innings.

Heaney entered a tie game in the sixth inning and went the distance, surrendering a Randall Grichuk two-run home run in the seventh and another run on two hits in the ninth in the process. The poor showing continued a recent feast or famine trend for the 31-year-old, as he's now held the opposition to no more than one run or permitted at least three runs three times apiece in his last six appearances. Heaney concludes an injury-plagued 2022 with a 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings across 14 starts and 16 games.