Heaney (shoulder threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Heaney began a throwing progression last weekend, and Tuesday's bullpen marked the first time he had thrown off a mound since landing on the injured list. The southpaw felt good Wednesday morning and will work on building up strength now that he's been cleared for mound work. Since Heaney has been on the injured list for nearly a month, he'll likely require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Dodgers.

