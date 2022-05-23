Heaney (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Heaney has been out since mid-April due to a shoulder issue, but he's taking steps towards his return. Manager Dave Roberts indicated that the lefty needed one more bullpen session before being cleared to face hitters, so that clearance should be coming soon.
