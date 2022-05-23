Heaney (shoulder) threw 30-35 pitches over two innings during Monday's bullpen session, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Heaney threw 30 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, and he had a similar pitch count while throwing off a mound Monday. Manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that the southpaw will be able to face hitters following Monday's bullpen, but the team will wait to see how Heaney feels Tuesday before determining his next steps.
