Heaney (2-2) allowed six runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out eight over 5.1 innings as he took the loss versus the Giants on Monday.

All of the runs against Heaney came via the home run -- he allowed four long balls in this outing and has given up 10 over his last four starts. This was arguably his worst start of the season, and it raised his ERA to 2.94 with a 1.08 WHIP and 78:13 K:BB through 52 innings across 11 starts. The southpaw is projected for a road start in San Diego this weekend.