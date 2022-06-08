Heaney (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
The veteran lefty made his first rehab start Saturday and allowed one run over three innings, and he'll continue building up his arm Thursday. Heaney is expected to make one additional rehab outing next week before rejoining the Dodgers' starting rotation.
