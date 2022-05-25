Heaney (shoulder) plans to throw three simulated innings during a bullpen session Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Heaney remains without a timeline to resume facing hitters, but he's been steadily increasing his pitch counts in bullpen sessions since he was cleared to begin a throwing progression just over two weeks ago. The lefty was shut down April 20 with shoulder discomfort and may need one or two rehab starts in the minors before the Dodgers pinpoint a target date for his return from the 10-day injured list.
