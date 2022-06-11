Heaney (shoulder) is expected to throw at least five innings for Double-A Tulsa in his next rehab appearance Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Heaney has two rehab starts under his belt thus far -- both with Triple-A Oklahoma City -- and has thrown a combined 7.1 innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and no walks while striking out 10. He tossed 4.1 frames in his most recent appearance Thursday and is now set to go at least five innings Tuesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that Heaney's next outing will be with Double-A Tulsa due to "logistics," but that doesn't change the expectation that it will be the left-handed hurler's final rehab appearance before returning to the big-league club as long as he doesn't experience any setbacks.