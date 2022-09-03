Heaney won't start Sunday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Heaney was initially listed as the projected starter for Sunday's matchup, but it's not yet clear who will take the mound for the series finale against San Diego. It's not known whether Heaney is dealing with an injury or when he'll make his next start.
