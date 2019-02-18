Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Away from team for personal reasons
Toles has not reported to spring training due to a personal matter, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.
No further information on the nature or length of Toles' absence was provided. The 26-year-old had an outside chance at best of breaking camp with the team after appearing just 17 games last season.
