Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Expects to be ready for start of 2018
General manager Andrew Friedman said he expects Toles (knee) to be ready for the start of spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Toles hit .271/.314/.458 with five homers in 31 games before undergoing season-ending surgery in May to repair his torn ACL. The speedy outfielder will compete for a spot in the Dodgers' outfield in 2018.
