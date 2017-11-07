General manager Andrew Friedman said he expects Toles (knee) to be ready for the start of spring training, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Toles hit .271/.314/.458 with five homers in 31 games before undergoing season-ending surgery in May to repair his torn ACL. The speedy outfielder will compete for a spot in the Dodgers' outfield in 2018.