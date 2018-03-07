Toles came off the bench and went 1-for-2 in Tuesday's spring training loss to the Cubs.

Toles is looking to regain the starting left field job he lost due to a torn ACL last season. His performance at the plate was adequate in 2017 (.271/.314/.458 with five home runs in 31 games), but the acquisition of Matt Kemp and the presence of Joc Pederson and Alex Verdugo will certainly make the path to playing time difficult for the 25-year-old. Toles has certainly done his part through 16 spring at-bats, batting .375 with a homer and six RBI, but he will have to continue this pace in order to edge out his viable competition. This job battle appears as if it will come down to the wire.