Toles suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's win over Triple-A New Orleans, Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman reports reports.

Toles is off to a fantastic start for Triple-A Oklahoma City with 12 hits -- including four doubles -- in 26 at-bats through the first six games of the minor-league season. The injury doesn't appear overly serious as the 25-year-old is only expected to miss a few days.