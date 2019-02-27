Dodgers' Andrew Toles: No timeline to join team
Manager Dave Roberts admitted Wednesday that he's unsure when Toles (personal) will be ready to rejoin the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Toles has yet to report to camp while tending to an undisclosed personal matter. Each additional day Toles remains away with the team, his chances of breaking camp with the Dodgers will continue to diminish. The 26-year-old is one of several players vying for one or two reserve spots in a deep Dodgers outfield.
More News
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Away from team for personal reasons•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Returns to big club•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Sits again Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Performs well in 2018 debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is weak at the top but offers some interesting options in the middle, as Scott...