Manager Dave Roberts admitted Wednesday that he's unsure when Toles (personal) will be ready to rejoin the Dodgers, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Toles has yet to report to camp while tending to an undisclosed personal matter. Each additional day Toles remains away with the team, his chances of breaking camp with the Dodgers will continue to diminish. The 26-year-old is one of several players vying for one or two reserve spots in a deep Dodgers outfield.

