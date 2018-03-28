Toles was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Mike DiGiovanna of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Toles failed to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster, which will likely go to Joc Pederson barring a move for any outside personnel. The 25-year-old appeared in 31 games for the Dodgers in 2017, slashing .271/.314/.458 with five home runs and 15 RBI.