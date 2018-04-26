Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Participates in batting practice
Toles (hamstring) took batting practice prior to Thursday's game with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
This marked the first time Toles was able to hit on the field since going down with a hamstring injury against New Orleans on April 13. It appears as though the 25-year-old could return to the fold this weekend, though the team has yet to release anything definitive on his status since he got injured.
