Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Performs well in 2018 debut
Toles -- who was called up prior to Monday's contest -- started in center field and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in an 8-2 win over San Diego.
Toles made his first start in the majors since tearing his ACL back in May of 2017. The 26-year-old slashed .326/.363/.500 over 34 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and Yasiel Puig's (oblique) placement on the DL opened up a spot for Toles in the Dodgers' outfield. Matt Kemp has taken over in right field, and a combination of Toles, Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez will occupy the remaining two outfield starts until Puig returns in three-to-four weeks. Monday's lineup configuration suggests that the two left-handed bats, Toles (center field) and Pederson (left field), will receive the majority of starts against right-handed starters.
