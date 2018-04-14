Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Placed on minor-league disabled list
Toles (hamstring) was placed on the minor-league disabled list Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Toles injured his hamstring Friday against New Orleans. He'll need at least ten days to recover. He was hitting .462/.500/.731 through his opening six games for Triple-A Oklahoma City before his injury.
