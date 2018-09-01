The Dodgers called up Toles from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Despite the promotion on the Sept. 1 roster expansion date, the outfielder will find it difficult to break into the lineup out of the gate, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports, which limits the 26-year-old's fantasy potential. Toles performed well at Triple-A Oklahoma City, though, with a .306/.345/.461 line, seven homers and three stolen bases across 275 plate appearances.