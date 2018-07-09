Toles was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and he'll start in center field against the Padres on Monday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Toles recently returned from the disabled list after missing time with a hamstring issue. He'll be inserted into the series opener after Yasiel Puig (oblique) left Sunday's tilt due to injury. Toles has put together a .326/.363/.500 with four homers and 22 RBI over 34 games this season, and he could see substantial playing time if Puig lands on the DL.