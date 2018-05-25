Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Still not ready for games
Toles (hamstring) is probably 7-to-10 days away from playing in games, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Toles recently aggravated his hamstring injury, which first popped up in mid-April, as he attempted to ramp up his activity. If the 26-year-old continues to hit at a torrid pace upon his eventual return to Triple-A Oklahoma City (12-for-28 before the injury), he could force his way back to Los Angeles around the All-Star break.
More News
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Suffers minor setback•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Participates in batting practice•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Placed on minor-league disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Injures hamstring Friday•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Andrew Toles: Outside looking in•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.