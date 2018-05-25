Toles (hamstring) is probably 7-to-10 days away from playing in games, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Toles recently aggravated his hamstring injury, which first popped up in mid-April, as he attempted to ramp up his activity. If the 26-year-old continues to hit at a torrid pace upon his eventual return to Triple-A Oklahoma City (12-for-28 before the injury), he could force his way back to Los Angeles around the All-Star break.