Dodgers' Andrew Toles: To be brought along slower than other OFs
Toles (knee) is expected to be a bit behind the rest of the Dodgers' outfielders this spring, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Dodgers anticipate Toles to be fully healthy heading into spring training, but they seem to be taking a cautious approach with getting him back into game action. The expectation is that the speedy outfielder will get some at-bats with the minor-league squad this spring, but he'll still be in the mix for a spot on the major-league roster.
