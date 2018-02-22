Toles (knee) will play the outfield in one of the team's split-squad Cactus League games Saturday, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.

This will mark the first time Toles is back on the field for a live game since he tore his right ACL last May. The outfielder arrived at camp without any limitations and it looks like he's fully healthy after spending the past nine months recovering from the injury. Don't be surprised to see the club ease him back into game shape as Toles battles for a spot on the Opening Day roster.